High-Paying Embedded/Firmware Companies for My Next Move

I’m currently working as a Firmware Engineer in a production-based company, making $125K with no stocks or bonuses. As I plan my next career move, I’m looking to transition into a Senior Firmware Engineer role with better compensation—ideally with stock options, bonuses, and a strong TC.


I know FAANG isn’t the only option for high-paying embedded/firmware roles, but I’d love to hear from the community:

Which companies offer top pay for senior firmware engineers?

What TC ranges should I expect at places like NVIDIA, AMD, Qualcomm, Tesla, Cisco, etc.?

Any tips for negotiating stock/options in embedded systems roles?


Looking forward to hearing from those who’ve made a similar jump! 🚀💰


#Firmware #EmbeddedSystems #TechCareers #Compensation #JobSearch

eightysixerSoftware Engineer
"New space" companies and startups Nvidia definitely a great place, IMO other chip shops like AMD/Qualcomm/etc less so (good but not great SW salaries, they consider themselves HW companies and it shows in some of the SW they deliver) Samsara and other IOT shops (smart homes, etc) pay really well, supported by the fact they mostly sell SaaS subscriptions that also have a HW component Square/Block, Stripe, anything where they can collect part of a credit card swipe fee The thing in common here is business models with a lot of margin. That's what allows a company to pay top dollar for top talent and keep the shareholders happy. As you're undoubtedly aware, a production/manufacturing company making very low double digit margins on the hardware they sell with no subscription-based selling just can't pay their embedded engineers more than the local median.
