High-Paying Embedded/Firmware Companies for My Next Move

I’m currently working as a Firmware Engineer in a production-based company, making $125K with no stocks or bonuses. As I plan my next career move, I’m looking to transition into a Senior Firmware Engineer role with better compensation—ideally with stock options, bonuses, and a strong TC.





I know FAANG isn’t the only option for high-paying embedded/firmware roles, but I’d love to hear from the community:

• Which companies offer top pay for senior firmware engineers?

• What TC ranges should I expect at places like NVIDIA, AMD, Qualcomm, Tesla, Cisco, etc.?

• Any tips for negotiating stock/options in embedded systems roles?





Looking forward to hearing from those who’ve made a similar jump! 🚀💰





#Firmware #EmbeddedSystems #TechCareers #Compensation #JobSearch