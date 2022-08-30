Should I apply to SWE level 3 or 4?

I am a SWE at a large tech company in nyc with ~2.5 years of experience. Id like to shoot my shot over at Google to see if i can land a fully remote SWE position (and move out of the city). Should i be applying for level 3 or level 4? Moreover, if i choose level 3, should i expect a substantial pay cut (I'm currently ~200k TC)? If it matters, I mostly do fullstack web dev but work on a variety of things and am therefore a "jack of all trades master of none" kind of SWE