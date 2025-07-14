Tips for Recruiting Season

With the upcoming recruiting season approaching quickly, I want to make sure I’m as prepared and intentional as possible in how I approach it. For those of you who have been through it or work on the recruiting side, what advice would you give to maximize this opportunity? Specifically, I’d love to hear your thoughts on how to stand out during networking events, tailor applications effectively, and manage the process without burning out. Are there strategies or habits that helped you navigate the season successfully — or even mistakes you learned from along the way? Any guidance or insight would be greatly appreciated!