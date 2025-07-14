ayoob909 in
Tips for Recruiting Season
With the upcoming recruiting season approaching quickly, I want to make sure I’m as prepared and intentional as possible in how I approach it. For those of you who have been through it or work on the recruiting side, what advice would you give to maximize this opportunity? Specifically, I’d love to hear your thoughts on how to stand out during networking events, tailor applications effectively, and manage the process without burning out. Are there strategies or habits that helped you navigate the season successfully — or even mistakes you learned from along the way? Any guidance or insight would be greatly appreciated!
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google2 days ago
Biggest thing that helped me was treating recruiting season like a structured project. Before events, research every company and role you care about so you can ask thoughtful questions that go beyond “what’s your culture like.” People remember you more if you show you understand their business and challenges. For applications, I kept a spreadsheet to track deadlines, contacts, and which resume version I sent. Tailoring really matters, even if it's just tweaking the first bullet of each role to match their keywords helps a lot. As for burnout, set a weekly goal (e.g., X applications, Y events) but also block time for yourself. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. You got this though, even by going out and asking a question like this it's showing that you're really trying to make this work as well as possible, which is a good quality to have regardless of what field you find yourself in!
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon2 days ago
This is great advice. I also found having a master resume and a few pre-written cover letter templates saved me time and stress when deadlines piled up. With GenAI as it is now, it's a lot easier to tailor your resume to the job description so I'd highly emphasize that point too.
