How can I leverage AI as a software developer?

1. I always hear that AI would take over developer's jobs partially if not completely in the coming 3-5 years



Does this mean we are in for a pay cut or losing jobs?





2. Constantly seeing content where people say to learn "AI tools" but which? Copilots? What do I do if my company doesn't allow using copilots?





3. A mid level Frontend Dev (React) here!

And I always hear my company using the AI buzzword. Any thoughts on how frontend devs can add value to the company by using AI?