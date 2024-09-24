sdems in
How can I leverage AI as a software developer?
1. I always hear that AI would take over developer's jobs partially if not completely in the coming 3-5 years
Does this mean we are in for a pay cut or losing jobs?
2. Constantly seeing content where people say to learn "AI tools" but which? Copilots? What do I do if my company doesn't allow using copilots?
3. A mid level Frontend Dev (React) here!
And I always hear my company using the AI buzzword. Any thoughts on how frontend devs can add value to the company by using AI?
segfaultmaniacSoftware Engineer
I see AI continuing a copiloting role in the future. Currently myself and a lot of my other colleagues use ChatGPT or Claude to troubleshoot, debug, write basic features, etc. We don't blindly trust the results and read the code, understand what it's doing, ask ourselves why it's doing what it's doing, all the good stuff. Essentially we're using these AI services as junior developers and pair programming with them. I don't think AI will become complex enough in the near future to go beyond this role. I personally use GitHub Copilot and Claude. If your company doesn't allow you to use tools, I would go to your technical management and ask why and try to make a good case for why these tools should be used. If you can, I'd recommend copiloting with the tools I've mentioned above.
