Progression advice for Systems operations analyst
Hi all,
So, I just landed a job as a Systems Operations Analyst, and I'm super excited to get started. But honestly, I'm also a little unsure about where this role could take me in the long run. My big goal is to eventually hit a £100k+ salary so I can give my family what we couldn't afford.
I'd love to hear from anyone who's been in a similar role or knows the field:
1. What kind of career paths can this role lead to?
2. What skills or certifications should I focus on to get there?
3. Any general advice for someone just starting out but dreaming big?
I'm all ears for tips, stories, or even just a "here's what I wish I knew" kind of advice. Thanks in advance
