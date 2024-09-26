undertone in
Thoughts on MKBHD's wallpaper app?
I saw all the heat he got for it on Twitter, but what you're candid thoughts? Worth it or nah?
malramiSoftware Engineer
People seem to be manufacturing his downfall. Common when someone is successful
harrypalivalSoftware Engineer
You gotta be kidding me! 2ads to unlock one wallpaper in SD VERSION not even HD and all the location and search data he is collecting of the user and making personalized ads and an independent hacker just busted his backend security flaws! 49$/year for a fkn wallpaper app in 2024 “YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME”
