Internship/ Entry Level
I have been looking for interships and entry level positions as an MIS Grad Student. I plan on finishing my grad degree in December of this year. But trying to land and internship or entry level positions have been extremely difficiult.
Ive mostly used LinkedIn, Indeed, or Company Websites to apply for roles, all of them are getting rejections. Suggestions on anything else that I can do ?
dev193729Mathematics
I’m curious how hard the job market is for this too. Trying to see whether to leave my position to go to grad school and try to come back after.
