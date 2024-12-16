Harassment - manager

Eperiened toxicity and harassment by manager at work that caused mental health issues after 2 HR escalation . Manager started Harrassing n giving false acquisitions , biased rude blaming all accolades targeting . Gave resignation but after some time realised having being valued at work for so many years not to quit due to toxic env and have company look into it .pls advice how to overcome this traumatic situation I feel tortured and not able to focus on anything







