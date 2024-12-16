cherryblossom77 in
Harassment - manager
Eperiened toxicity and harassment by manager at work that caused mental health issues after 2 HR escalation . Manager started Harrassing n giving false acquisitions , biased rude blaming all accolades targeting . Gave resignation but after some time realised having being valued at work for so many years not to quit due to toxic env and have company look into it .pls advice how to overcome this traumatic situation I feel tortured and not able to focus on anything
2
1616
Sort by:
PM4PMProduct Manager
You gotta just get out of there. If it's that bad, it's not worth sticking around to deal with it.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,605