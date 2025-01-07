Senior Technical Consultant

I just recieved a job offer from Microsoft Federal. I have 6 years experience and lean more to the technical side of things than business and am worried if I'm moving too far away by taking this job. I have a great role currently as a Data Engineer where I'm at but total compensation is up about 70k with Microsoft. Is this a good offer? How much of an increase would you need to see to switch?





Microsoft Offer:

Base: 170k

Bonus: 33k

Stock: 100k over 4 years

Clearance Bonus: 41k



