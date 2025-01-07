AnnonTechie in
Senior Technical Consultant
I just recieved a job offer from Microsoft Federal. I have 6 years experience and lean more to the technical side of things than business and am worried if I'm moving too far away by taking this job. I have a great role currently as a Data Engineer where I'm at but total compensation is up about 70k with Microsoft. Is this a good offer? How much of an increase would you need to see to switch?
Microsoft Offer:
Base: 170k
Bonus: 33k
Stock: 100k over 4 years
Clearance Bonus: 41k
4
2554
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
So you're saying that the Senior Technical Consultant offer from Microsoft would lead to a ~70k bump in your TC compared to where you are right now as a Data Engineer? Imo, the question here is whether you like being more technical or whether you're okay with being more of a consultant, because I think the 70k increase is definitely worth the change depending on what your long term goals are. If you're okay with moving to be less technical in a role like this, then the bump in TC plus the value of adding Microsoft to your resume (assuming you're not already at a FAANG+ company) would be worth it in the long run imo.
AnnonTechieData
Yes, 70k bump due to bonus at Microsoft being larger than where I’m at currently. If I don’t get a bonus next year then the difference is about 35k. I do enjoy being technical but I’m not currently at FAANG so definitely was thinking about adding it to my resume. Eventually I want to have my own consulting company where I over an array of technical services and outsource what I can’t do.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,605