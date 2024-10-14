iCode in
Bachelors of computer science
I graduate in two years and I'm just trying to be rich. Is software engineer the best way to go or should I use my degree for something else. In two years the job market should be better right?
Get the highest total compensation you can, and have a high savings rate. Conservatively, in a decade you'll have a $1 million plus net worth. That's not really "rich" but you'll be wealthier than average.
It's hard to predict the job market in two years. Anyone who claims certainty there is lying (though they might not be wrong, broken clocks and all...).