Carson Gedeus in
Interview Prep: Senior Engineer (Integration) role at EA Games
Is anyone familiar with EA Games technical assessment given out during their Interview rounds?
My initial interview went well, and I was given a technical assessment to take this week.
I just want to make sure I am accurately preparing for the technical assessment?
hackrSoftware Engineer
Definitely brush up on your data structures, algorithms, and system design knowledge. EA is known for challenging technical interviews. Focus on communicating your thought process clearly. Good luck with the assessment!
