HardworkerEngineer99 in
Google EU Interview Got Confirmed - Rate my Prep
I've been preparing DSA since January, completed all neetcode.io 150 problems, understading all approaches and optimizations.
Currently studying most frequent Google tagged questions on LC.
Any other suggestions?
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
Sounds like you're on a solid track! Just make sure you’re also ready for system design (even if it’s high-level), behavioral questions (use STAR format), and can explain your solutions clearly under time pressure. Practicing mock interviews with a friend or on platforms like interviewing.io can help round it out. Good luck!
