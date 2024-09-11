ilovemyjobandyou in
Which HRIS do you use?
Hey all, I am curious which HRIS do you use? We are an AI scale-up in Europe that operates in the UK, Europe, and the US with 400 total headcount. We are about to evaluate new HRIS that can automate a lot of the admin tasks. Please make sure to leave a comment if your HRIS is not listed here because I would love to see more options (and whether you love it or hate it)!
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Workday is horrible. Avoid. Myself and several others I've discussed this with will sometimes skip applying to jobs just because we see the application goes through Workday. Gusto worked well when I was at a ~100 headcount startup, but I've heard Gusto doesn't use their own product for themselves because they outgrew it. I've heard good things about Rippling but no personal experience. If you recall the SVB meltdown, they ended up fronting considerable money to get paychecks to people as the money got temporarily frozen by the FDIC.
