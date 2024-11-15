user9991 in
Cybersecurity
I'm currently studying for cybersecurity I'm on my 2 classes left and then I'm done but there is no available classes for software engineer in my college and I'm not interested in cyber anymore and plan to switch it to software engineering should I take a boot camp if what would you guys recommend?
1
535
redgreenblueSecurity Analyst
With only two classes left, I don't know if it'd be the smartest idea to fully switch like that. If I may ask, what's got you suddenly deciding you're not interested in cyber anymore so late in the game? If you do want to switch to software engineering though, with how tough the market is, I'd suggest: 1. staying in school for longer if that's an option and studying more CS. 2. Trying for a CS Masters degree. 3. Starting work in cyber security and seeing if you can flex over to SWE work at the company you're at.
1
