Sumkuma in
Engineering Manager to Director Role
I am planning to switch my role from Engineering manager to director as I feel I can handle. Looking for insight from people who has done so both internally and externally
madloptSoftware Engineer
Well, I'had such experience in the past and one thing is growing inside the company and completely another is to be hired outside. You know, inside the company everybody knows you and have no doubts about your skills but to be hired outside you should have bezillion of proofs that you are the right one. And if you didn't build your profile in advance, it's unreal. And these positions are very rare, so be prepared for a long run.
