John H Parham in  
 

college

Hello, im curretly a junior in high school and are wondering what are some good colleges for a 3.5 gpa student.

4
1897
Sort by:
DariusSoftware Engineer  
All really depends on what you want to major in. In other words, what do you want to study.

If you want to study computer science then I would suggest start researching top universities that have a great computer science program.
1
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Even then, it doesn't have to be the most hyper prestigious college either. I think tech is great because you can learn the relevant skills so many different ways that there's no real equivalent to like a "Harvard Law School" type of vibe, imo.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,462