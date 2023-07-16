Vex191 in
Remote work in America from Europe
Hi All!
Is it possible to work for american companies from remote but staying in europe? I mean if you leave in low cost european country and you're able to have an american salary it would be great... Is it possible? 🤔
Nobody11Software Engineering Manager
How to do this: 1. Create a shell company in the US in Delaware (no corp. taxes.) 2. Create a "partnership" in your local country. 3. Let the US shell company outsource work at US rates to the local partnership company. 4. Pay out american salaries locally. 5. Exploit the opportunity for long enough hoping that none of your employees steals the american client by underbidding you (eventually it always happens).
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I know a few people who do something similar and this is definitely your best chance of making this work
