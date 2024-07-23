Devopsguy9 in
reliable source to find a list of product-based companies that offer WFH options?
I have 6 years of experience in cloud and DevOps in service-based companies. I'm interested in exploring job opportunities in product-based companies that offer permanent work-from-home such as Atlassian.
Can anyone recommend a reliable source to find a list of product-based companies that offer WFH options?
PaperPlanesProduct Manager
I don't know if they have product-based companies specifically, but the Levels job board definitely has the most accurate remote work filter I've seen when searching for roles: https://www.levels.fyi/jobs/
Devopsguy9
Thanks for your response, it helps.
