Disagreeing YE rating and feedback
If you strongly disagree with the feedback and the rating, how do you get that across your manager?
In my case, I think my manager or skip is made to believe the other way that differs from reality on the ground due to lack of understanding from another manager.
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
It really depends if this is a disagreement over exceeds vs meets, or a disagreement about meets vs needs improvement. Exceeds expectations can be hard to get in orgs with a calibration round, because they are often limited by budget to give no more than a couple exceeds ratings. Handing them out turns into a political thing, and if you get the short end of the stick there isn't much you can do except get a new manager - but at least they aren't preparing to fire you. On the other hand, if you think you meet expectations but they're trying to give you a needs improvement, that's a red flag. Your HRIS should have a place somewhere to enter your comments when you acknowledge your rating, and that's a good place to document for posterity why you disagree with the rating. Be direct, don't mince words - "I profoundly disagree with this rating" is a good start. But there's very few ways this situation ends well. Some shops use "needs improvement" to genuinely try to raise someone's performance, but if your manager doesn't actually know or understand how you're performing, what's the point? That's their job and they're not doing it well. Time to go.
