codingcookie in  
Computer Science  

Discouraged New Grad

Like many, many others I graduated into a not great job market and have been struggling to find work. I have two internships and am doing everything "right" but still feeling the sting of rejection. 

Lately social media has been a lot of doom and gloom and isn't helping my own feelings of discouragement.  I was hoping we as a community could share some wins, big and small, to help remind those of us going through it that there's light at the end of the tunnel!
jfzSoftware Engineer  
You’re already doing better than 99% of other new grads with two internships, and you’ll always feel the sting of rejection even at the peak of the job market.

The light in the tunnel is that it’s better to deal with this now rather than later in adulthood when unemployment is much more inconvenient.
