Discouraged New Grad

Like many, many others I graduated into a not great job market and have been struggling to find work. I have two internships and am doing everything "right" but still feeling the sting of rejection.





Lately social media has been a lot of doom and gloom and isn't helping my own feelings of discouragement. I was hoping we as a community could share some wins, big and small, to help remind those of us going through it that there's light at the end of the tunnel!