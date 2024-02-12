TakeItEasy in
Data Engineer role at Atlassian
Hello All,
I have interview scheduled up with Atlassian for a Principle / Senior data engineer role. Can you please advise what kind of questions can be expected in technical rounds. This is an important opportunity for me as I am currently in market.
Appreciate your valuable suggestions.
vkul23Software Engineer
Apart from some DSA, I think they might be interested in knowing what systems / pipelines you built to solve change data capture problems, latency issues, etc.
1
