TakeItEasy in  
Software Engineer  

Data Engineer role at Atlassian

Hello All,


I have interview scheduled up with Atlassian for a Principle / Senior data engineer role. Can you please advise what kind of questions can be expected in technical rounds. This is an important opportunity for me as I am currently in market.


Appreciate your valuable suggestions.

vkul23Software Engineer  
Apart from some DSA, I think they might be interested in knowing what systems / pipelines you built to solve change data capture problems, latency issues, etc.
