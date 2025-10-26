Why does LinkedIn pay more than Microsoft?

Hey everybody,





LinkedIn engineers earn 30%+ more than Microsoft engineers at every level even though Microsoft bought LinkedIn nearly a decade ago.





Pulled this from recent Levels.fyi data comparing new offers from Seattle and the Bay Area over the past three years. At the Staff level, the difference gets close to double.





Why the gap?





After the acquisition, LinkedIn kept its own pay model to avoid retention issues. Basically, cutting salaries down to Microsoft’s levels would’ve caused mass attrition, can you imagine getting brought in at half the pay of your peers? So LinkedIn still runs with higher pay and leaner teams, while Microsoft optimizes for scale and stability.





We’ve seen similar patterns with YouTube/Google, Instagram/Meta, and Twitch/Amazon. All being companies who were acquired and kept their comp DNA long after the deal closes.





Curious what others think. How long can these gaps realistically last? And does anyone know if internal mobility between the two sides (LinkedIn ↔ Microsoft) is even a thing?







