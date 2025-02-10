19g615l3awwikl in
Why are you looking to leave
Is there an actually good response to this? I feel like no matter how you answer this, it's going to be a knock against yourself, short of just lying. And I'm not fond of lying.
16
4088
Sort by:
3
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,540
Example: My current role is siloed as I'm the only engineer in my domain and the team isn't growing, this stunting my learning opportunities.
Or: I've hit the limit of my career band and they want me to go into management, which I'm not interested in.