Why are you looking to leave

Is there an actually good response to this? I feel like no matter how you answer this, it's going to be a knock against yourself, short of just lying. And I'm not fond of lying.
reallybobmanSoftware Engineer 5 hours ago
Be honest? That's always worked for me. There's a reason I'm looking usually related to professional growth goals, and it's usually easy to frame in a way that's not at all negative.

Example: My current role is siloed as I'm the only engineer in my domain and the team isn't growing, this stunting my learning opportunities.

Or: I've hit the limit of my career band and they want me to go into management, which I'm not interested in.
