ramenenjoyer in
500k SDE II Offer at Amazon
Check out this insane offer for an ML/AI SDE II at Amazon:
https://www.levels.fyi/offer/2b7ede1c-a8af-4cf8-a3d8-f06357b27e5c
I was just going through the Levels.fyi data for entry level SDEs and this offer was submitted 6 days ago and it's the highest TC submitted in the past month 🤯
Lowkey, I'm skeptical, can anyone confirm that ML/AI engineers are really making this much so soon after graduating? Is this a PHD maybe?
Amazon
Applied Scientist
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$501K
Level
SDE II
Base
$215K
Stock (/yr)
$197K
Bonus
$88.8K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
reoryxSoftware Engineer
Work experience for SDE 1 working as SDE 2 with TC for SDE 3. I call it bs
17
worldsbestlevelerrrProgram Manager
Must be Jassy’s kid
10
