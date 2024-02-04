Starting a prime/subprime firm?

Catching up with friends in the cleared gov tech space over the holidays had me thinking: how tough would it be to stand up a firm to place candidates into roles?





subprime firms seem to be little more than headhunters fielding people into seats at prime contract holder billets. Normal recruiter activity to field candidates for the primes..





Competing to be prime on a contract would be the $1,000,000+ question. How do small firms begin to compete against the majors?