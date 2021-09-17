wallgate in
Secret to getting promoted fast
It may sound pretty obvious but join a fast growing team within a fast growing company. Your career will be on a rocket ship. I had the fortune of joining a team within LinkedIn that doubled in size a year after I joined. As the team grew, my role naturally expanded and since I was early I became the lead on a few key projects. It gave me the visibility to quickly get promoted. Have done the same in a past company.
Ride the tide!
15ctkytkqlnvasrSoftware Engineer
How do you identify fast growing teams?
1zm00utkpoisergProduct Manager
generally based on what company priorities are as well as growth opportunities in the space. (working on metaverse related teams at facebook right now)
