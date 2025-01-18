Look at it's Performance 🚀

https://image-gallery-omega-steel.vercel.app/

At the initial load I'm loading almost 20mb images

But,

it's first contentful paint coming into the screen in less than a half second 🕐





It's all about optimizing the performance using React's awesome features

like lazy-loading 🎈 🎈





I am not loading those files which are not coming to my screen right now.

I'm doing it for components also which comes with data fetching.

That made my app loading so fast. 🌺 🌺