Tahmid Emam in
Look at it's Performance 🚀
https://image-gallery-omega-steel.vercel.app/
At the initial load I'm loading almost 20mb images
But,
it's first contentful paint coming into the screen in less than a half second 🕐
It's all about optimizing the performance using React's awesome features
like lazy-loading 🎈 🎈
I am not loading those files which are not coming to my screen right now.
I'm doing it for components also which comes with data fetching.
That made my app loading so fast. 🌺 🌺
0
656
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,605