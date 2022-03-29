19g616l0tq7b7l in
Amazon L5 QAE offer - Texas
What would be a good compensation to quote for Amazon L5 QAE offer in texas?
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Likely around ~$180. The bands are a bit less than software eng typically: https://www.levels.fyi/company/Amazon/salaries/Software-Engineer/SDE-II/Greater-Austin-Area/
CoffeeplsSolution Architect
180k sounds pretty solid for Dallas and Austin, you’ll be living like a king in Houston and San Antonio with that kind of money
