Seeking advice from fellow professionals! 🤔 I've completed all client rounds (TP1-TP4) with Mastercard's USA team and am now awaiting the HR discussion with HCL Technologies.
It's been 7 days since my final round, and I'm wondering if anyone has insights on the typical timeline for HR discussions with HCL. Should I follow up or wait a bit longer? 📊💼 Any feedback would be greatly appreciated!"
gamingchairProduct Manager a day ago
I’d recommend sending a quick follow-up if you haven’t already. When I interviewed with HCL, HR got back to me after about a week and a half. Sometimes they just need a nudge. Hope you get good news soon!
