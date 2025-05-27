Seeking advice from fellow professionals! 🤔 I've completed all client rounds (TP1-TP4) with Mastercard's USA team and am now awaiting the HR discussion with HCL Technologies.





It's been 7 days since my final round, and I'm wondering if anyone has insights on the typical timeline for HR discussions with HCL. Should I follow up or wait a bit longer? 📊💼 Any feedback would be greatly appreciated!"