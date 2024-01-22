Sanjay in
Is it worth studying online masters degree for career growth
I have 13+ years of experience working as a architect. I would like to understand if studying masters executive education will help me out to move up the ladder in the company ? Please share your suggestions.
Candor9029Product Manager
Education help you always. As long as you can balance work study and personal life, its all good.
MachPhiveTechnical Program Manager
It should at least be relevant to what you want for your career goals though. If you want to aim for an executive/senior leadership role in the future, then it could benefit you, but I've also known plenty of senior leaders who don't have a degree like that.
