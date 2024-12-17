Becoming a senior engineer

Poll

I'm at a crossroads on either staying or joining a different company. I've started my career as a software engineer at a startup 5 years ago. I was promoted to software engineer II last year. The company has a product market fit and is in a growth stage, ~30%-40% per year. Could I still become a senior engineer by staying here? To my understanding, senior engineers have more expertise and expertise comes from different experiences (different employment throughout their career).