piuvhh in
Can AI(like devin) replace SDE in 5 or 10 or 15 years ?
I am an high school student who has developed a serious passion for coding and want to pursue a career in it. But recent trends of AI advancements haunt me. So I just wanted to get it clarified from you. If AI doesn't replace SDE where do you project their salaries to be(like pre-covid or decrease due to decrease in demand). Sorry for long post.
18
3391
Sort by:
shabzjzhd
I’m worried about this too, just about to pursue an integrated masters in computer science. I’m not just in the field for the money I really couldn’t imagine doing anything else and it would hurt to know my hard work would amount to nothing eventually
4
NoThisIsPatrickSoftware Engineer
I may be biased since I’m also about to start an MS in CS, but I would say go for it. As someone with a background in AI, I’m really not worried about losing my job to it.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,528