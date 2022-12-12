Newly graduated but older

Pfowler53 in  
Hey everyone new here.  Im early 40s just finished my bachelors degree in business information systems.  Have had a lot of experience in retail multi unit management, Director of sales, safety and loss prevention.  Very tech savey and a lot of what i do on a day to day is data analytics.  Looking to get into something that uses the background i have as well as my degree.  Any thoughts on good companies they pay well.  
TJX , HD both have strong tech workforce where your retail knowledge may come in handy
