Newly graduated but older

Hey everyone new here. Im early 40s just finished my bachelors degree in business information systems. Have had a lot of experience in retail multi unit management, Director of sales, safety and loss prevention. Very tech savey and a lot of what i do on a day to day is data analytics. Looking to get into something that uses the background i have as well as my degree. Any thoughts on good companies they pay well.
Business Analyst
TJX , HD both have strong tech workforce where your retail knowledge may come in handy
Pfowler53Data Analyst
They pay well
