For Employers
$
USD
/ yr
Change
Sign In
Sign Up
All Data
By Location
By Company
By Title
Salary Calculator
Visualizations
Verified Salaries
Internship Salaries
Negotiation Support
Compare Benefits
Who's Hiring
2024 Pay Report
Top Paying Companies
Integrate
Blog
Press
Levels FYI Logo
Salaries
📂 All Data
🌎 By Location
🏢 By Company
🖋 By Title
🏭️ By Industry
📍 Salary Heatmap
📈 Chart Visualizations
🔥 Real-time Percentiles
🎓 Internships
❣️ Compare Benefits
🎬 2024 Pay Report
🏆 Top Paying Companies
💸 Calculate Meeting Cost
#️⃣ Salary Calculator
Contribute
Add Compensation
Add Company Benefits
Add Level Mapping
Jobs
Services
Candidate Services
💵 Negotiation Coaching
📄 Resume Review
For Employers
Compensation Benchmarking
Real-time Percentiles 🔥
Competitive Intelligence
Hire Senior Talent
Community
dataengineergirl
in
Tech
Data
Any advice for Meta Data Engineer rounds?
1
1697
Sort by:
Trending
Blurryface
First round is SQL and Python. The information the recruiter gave me was more than adequate. Focus on communicating your solution. Interviewer will guide you if the see any syntax errors. I missed an ‘abs()’ in the Python coding section but I communicated my solution well and coded it.
SQL is generic based on 3 dim and 1 fact table. Its basic joins, aggregation and cte. I think I only used window function once. Aim to solve 3 each and you should pass to onsite. Communication and speed matter!
Reply
About
Public
Tech
Join Group
Members
690,528
SQL is generic based on 3 dim and 1 fact table. Its basic joins, aggregation and cte. I think I only used window function once. Aim to solve 3 each and you should pass to onsite. Communication and speed matter!