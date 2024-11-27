dataengineergirl in  
Data  

Any advice for Meta Data Engineer rounds?

1
1697
Sort by:
Blurryface 
First round is SQL and Python. The information the recruiter gave me was more than adequate. Focus on communicating your solution. Interviewer will guide you if the see any syntax errors. I missed an ‘abs()’ in the Python coding section but I communicated my solution well and coded it.

SQL is generic based on 3 dim and 1 fact table. Its basic joins, aggregation and cte. I think I only used window function once. Aim to solve 3 each and you should pass to onsite. Communication and speed matter!

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,528