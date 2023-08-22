Abc123xyZ in  
Thinking of moving from Software Engineer to PM role.

I started off my career as a Test Engineer and slowly transationed into Software Engineer.  Now I'm thinking of transationing into a Project Management / Product Management role. What are your thought and/or experiance with this?
TruthSeekerTesting (SDET)  
I think I am qualified to answer above as I have been in all 3 roles.

1) SWE for a decade: respectful and all roads were leading to Engineering team (planning, vacation etc)

2) PM / SDM: had to BS about ppl performance and I felt disgusted but management wanted me to make feel bad, guess what I quit.

3) Test Engineer: That’s what I am doing now, it’s pretty laidback but off late demands have increased a lot and so the expectations, plus no respect at all it’s a dumpster.

So my 2 CEnts don’t leave SWE role, I still regret it though.
