any product designers in the house?
i would love to meet product designers. drop your name and little bit about yourself.
EDIT: I am based out of Santa Clara, Bay Area.
Anastasiia Rubezhyna
Heyy 👋🏼 I’m a product designer based in SF! Obsessed with crafting clean UX/UI, especially for SaaS and tech startups. Right now diving deep into Framer, playing around with design systems, and always up for making something cool (and useful!). Would love to connect and swap ideas - or just chat about life as a designer ✨
imweiird
Awesome, i was able to find you on linkedin. just sent connection request. also, let's schedule sometime to meet over google video and chat more. how does that sounds?
