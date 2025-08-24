Tech Industry

Luke11 in
I'm european/Egyptian Citizen living in Egypt, but i want to work in europe but i keep getting rejections though my experience is very good and my CV is good too i get interviews here in egypt, i don't need a work visa or sponsorship to work in europe so how can i increase my chances or what am i doing wrong, also what are the countries that are best from the pov pf living cost and happy living and also have a strong tech structure, and how much should i expect to get as 3 years of experience as mid level android developer
Dvsn
Try south east asia ,,its like heaven ,, if u have remote jobs from usa/europe then heaven got angels ,earn in usd spend in rmb,, countries like malaysia, thailand if u have mid level , Singapore if u r too good absolute cinema
