freakyNoodle in
Long-term IT goals for FAANG
What are the best ways to make a career in IT in the long term? My wish, as I'm sure it is for many, is to make a career in one of the big companies (FAANG). I'm thinking about SAP, DevOps, SWE, Admin, ServiceNow, Atlassian, ...
Really appreciate any tips, advice & potential roadmaps, free learning resources and materials.
1
1127
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
The biggest thing to realize is that sticking with one company forever is not really the most prudent path anymore. That said, you can help it by learning applicable skills and CONTINUE learning new skills and tools/technology. The people who get trapped are the people who are stuck in their own ways and don't do anything to continue elevating their skills
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,559