Hello everyone I'm a sophomore studying CS. I'm familiar with languages like c,c++,python,java and dsa through my coursework and online. I came across jobs on linkedin such as kernel dev,linux,embedded,firmware dev. I'm curious about what I do to get into this as I think it's a niche field. I also see there are less applicants. I may be wrong.





Any online resources or skills should I develop or courses that I can take at my university. Thank you