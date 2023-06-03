dk1729 in
Good Jobs after graduation in India
I am currently pursuing 2nd year Computer Science Engineering at a tier 3 college from india.. What should i do in order get a good software developer job at a product based company ? What sort technologies should I learn to improve my resume and what kind of projects are required?
Yeah, I agree with all these suggestions!
Network to get interviews outside of companies visiting your campus. Applying online will have an interview rate of 1/50. Target internships and then try converting them to PPOs.