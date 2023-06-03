dk1729 in  
 

Good Jobs after graduation in India

I am currently pursuing 2nd year Computer Science Engineering at a tier 3 college from india.. What should i do in order get a good software developer job at a product based company ? What sort technologies should I learn to improve my resume and what kind of projects are required?
I would say learn Java. Get good at competitive coding, system design, databases and networks. Lot of guides out there to help you know which topics in these domains to target as an entry level SDE. If you know the business domain of whichever company you're interviewing for and are up to date with the advancements there, that'd be a cherry on the top (e.g. knowing about UPI Lite if you're about to apply to cred/phonepe/etc)

Network to get interviews outside of companies visiting your campus. Applying online will have an interview rate of 1/50. Target internships and then try converting them to PPOs.
Yeah, I agree with all these suggestions!

