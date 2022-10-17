Josh in
Effect of active duty on tech career
In a top cs undergrad program right now and rotc. Thinking of going active duty army until my late 20s when i graduate in a couple years. Would this have an adverse affect on job prospects even if I am getting internships during my undergrad?
It depends on what your interests are. if you already have security clearances and an interest in defense, you may decide to pursue a career in cybersecurity for example. Everyone loves to say veterans are employable but it really depends on the individual and how well you stay sharp. You have options both in the private and public sectors not to mention there are more and more programs designed to help with transition. If you want to get a better sense of what opportunities and challenges veterans have transitioning to civilian tech roles, read this: https://techguide.org/resources/veterans/
