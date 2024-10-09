Agoziem Samuel in
How can I sharpen my cyber security skills and possibly land my first security role.
Good day everyone, please am Samuel and am very passionate about improving and sharping my skills in cyber security. Please any advice for me. On how to get my first security role or even if it's an internship with hands on experiment to sharpen and improve my skills.
2
4796
moomieData Scientist
Learn the basics. Linux, bash, python. From there, you can find out what direction to go in
1
owaleSecurity Analyst
Okay Thanks a lot.
1
