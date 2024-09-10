chuuj516 in
How do you find time for your kids?
I have two kids 3 and 5 and I feel like I’m neglecting them.
While I do have a hybrid work arrangement, the demands of being a PM mean I’m often working outside normal hours.
The crazy thing about living in a coastal city, is that you have to have great pay to even get by. I don’t think I could make expenses work if I didn’t have the job.
For those who have families with two working parents, how do you make time for family?
cowboybotData Science Manager
You have to choose, make trade offs and be present. Your kids will only be young for a few years, you can work for the rest of your life. If you don’t spend the time with them now you will regret it. Most people look back and see this time period as the best time of their lives. You career might suffer a bit, possibly less than you imagine, but it will be worth it and you can pick up the ball and run with it at a later time.
8
chuuj615Product Manager
Thank you for the kind words. That's a good point, I'm probably overthinking it, and I won't ever get this time with my kids back!
2
