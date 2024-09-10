How do you find time for your kids?

I have two kids 3 and 5 and I feel like I’m neglecting them.





While I do have a hybrid work arrangement, the demands of being a PM mean I’m often working outside normal hours.





The crazy thing about living in a coastal city, is that you have to have great pay to even get by. I don’t think I could make expenses work if I didn’t have the job.





For those who have families with two working parents, how do you make time for family?