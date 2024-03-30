Kettlebot in
Good resume example for a new grad IT
Hi guys,
i'm a father of my daughter. She was really great at her university, but struggling finding a job. I am an IT consultant of 30 years of experience, but I think the trendy resume should be different from mine. If you guys have good tips, please share with me. Thanks and be happy today.
adk97ML / AI
Try resume templates on overleaf. Your daughter should get a free account with the help of her student email ID.
