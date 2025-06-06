la907 in
Thinking about going back to my home country after layoff
I came to the US with big dreams, but this layoff hit hard. I have a few interviews coming up, but I’m also wondering: if things don’t work out, is it time to return home?
ap124Data Scientist 20 hours ago
I am in the same place as well OP, the environment is terrible it is just we will have to try our best. This github may be helpful if you are preparing, it contains lists of collected interview questions from several companies: https://github.com/hack2hire-com/SDE-interview-question
la907Software Engineer 20 hours ago
Thanks, will check this out
