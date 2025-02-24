I am an iOS developer, only native Swift not hybrid, working as a contractor with around 6 years of experience, i have transitioned to staff engineer level here, currently i am planning to switch to fulltime. I'm also planning to move to a different location from my current location Dallas, what's the expected salary if i move to bay area, seattle or San Diego considering these are one of high paying spots, as i just want a ballpark so that i can compare what i am getting to what i can expect to see if any fulltime opportunities pays more than my current position. Thanks in advance.