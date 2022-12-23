jo in
MBA Internships
Hello everyone. I pivoted from 9yrs in retail & healthcare and I’m now on the verge of completing my MBA in Management Information Systems. I am looking for internships/apprenticeships in the technology, consulting, finance or health industries.
If anyone here knows a recruiter or a job opening for the above then I would be extremely grateful. Just need to get my foot in the door so I can provide for my family.
1
1393
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I can't help with any referrals, but you might have success connecting with folks and reaching out to them on LinkedIn as well. I've heard the MBA community there can be helpful
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,436