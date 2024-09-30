findmylevel in
Initial Companies to apply for to bursh up interview preparation
I am ready to start giving the interviews. It's an unsaid rule in an industry that better to start giving interviews for the company that we don't want to get in, but necessary to build confidence and check where we stand with our preparation.
Can someone suggest me few companies for it? Tips and tricks on how to deal with recruiters in such cases.
I have 4+ YOE and looking for senior software engineer roles with CTC over 60L+.
4
4594
Sort by:
2269892800Technical Program Manager
Amazon, TikTok
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,584