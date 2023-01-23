panthersfan2022 in
Relocation
How would you go about negotiating a relocation package? Have never negotiated one before.
Muellers
Sales Rep Training
Tennessee
Total per year
$51K
Level
Entry Level
Base
$40K
Total stock grant
$1K
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
bringeeRecruiter
Negotiating relocation can be tough at bigger companies since they usually have company-wide policies regarding it. I'd suggest using whatever relocation assistance they have and then trying to negotiate on the bonus to help supplement the move.
