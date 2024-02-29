drFluffy29 in
Software Engineer
Tata Consultancy Services
Software Engineer
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$90K
Level
C1
Base
$84K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$6K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
4 Years
rguntSoftware Engineer
TCS is an Indian services company that is famous for paying less with a lot of bureaucracy and toxic culture . I wouldn’t stay there if I had options. The work isn’t challenging and you will find it harder to step out the longer you stay there.
1
